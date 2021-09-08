STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

First Nipah survivor from Kozhikode recalls terrifying memory of contracting virus in 2018

For M Ajanya, 21, from Cheliya here, May 18, 2018, is a horrifying memory.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For M Ajanya, 21, from Cheliya here, May 18, 2018, is a horrifying memory. It was then that she first began to show symptoms of Nipah virus and the test confirmed that she was positive. Now, three years on, when Ajanya got to know about the latest outbreak of the virus, it took her back to the days when she had been admitted to the ICU of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Ajanya had been doing her nursing internship at Beach General Hospital here when she was deployed on short- term duty at Kozhikode MCH. It was from there that she contracted Nipah. Now, after finishing her nursing course, she is working at the same Beach General hospital which had been the setting for a major turning point in her life. 

“I have mixed emotions now. On the one hand, I am happy that our health department is tackling the situation well. But on the other, I feel bad for the family of the 12-year-old boy as we could not save his life despite having successfully dealt with Nipah outbreak in the past. But we cannot blame anyone, as these very unpredictable conditions,” she said.

Ajanya was the first person to survive Nipah while 18 others died in the state. Recalling the days she had spent in the isolation ward, Ajanya said, “I was informed of my condition only on the eve of the discharge from hospital. I was worried when my parents were not allowed to see me, but the hospital authorities made sure that I felt better. I was told by the nursing staff at MCH that nurse Lini Puthussery, who died of Nipah later, was in the same ward where I had been admitted to. Spending those days in isolation was a nightmare that can give me a panic attack even now,” she said.

She graduated from Government Nursing College in Kozhikode with a graduate degree in GNM (general nursing and midwifery) and is busy assisting doctors in the treatment of the Covid patients. The daughter of a farm labourer and an anganwadi worker, Ajanya hopes things soon will be back to normal here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nipah survivor Kozhikode nipah virus Kerala
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp