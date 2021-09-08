Kerala Youth Congress head Shafi Parambil meets Oommen Chandy, explains why he backed Satheesan

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After KPCC working president MLA T Siddique, it was the turn of Youth Congress state president and Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil to call on senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. Ever since V D Satheesan was chosen the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, Shafi Parambil had switched allegiance from the Oommen Chandy led 'A' camp to the party's official leadership. The meeting at the Nattakom guest house took place in the presence of senior Congress leader K C Joseph.

Following the UDF's humiliation in the Assembly elections, four young Congress MLAs -- Siddique, Shafi, M Vincent and P C Vishnunath -- who were all Oommen Chandy loyalists did not want Ramesh Chennithala to continue as the CLP leader. Despite Chandy soliciting their support, they backed Satheesan which helped him become the CLP leader as well as the Opposition leader.

Though Chandy was upset with the young MLAs for ditching him at a crucial juncture, he did not show his displeasure. But party workers and leaders close to Chandy raised the issue before him, citing that the four legislators had betrayed him after becoming MLAs. First, it was Siddique who met Oommen Chandy at his home in the capital city. Though Siddique maintained that they shared a special bond, his subsequent public statement about the state Congress leadership having held talks with Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala turned out to be a dampener.

"The trust the Oommen Chandy camp had in Siddique eroded after his posturing as a loyalist turned out to be a damp squib. After Siddique, it was the turn of Shafi Parambil to reaffirm his rapport with Oommen Chandy. Shafi promised that he will always be a staunch supporter of the 'A' group," a senior Congress leader told The New Indian Express.

A source close to Shafi Parambil confirmed to The New Indian Express that the meeting with Chandy took place in the presence of K C Joseph. It is reliably learnt that Shafi apprised the senior leaders of the special circumstances under which he had to support Satheesan.

"It is true that Shafi Parambil was huddled with senior Congress leaders at the Nattakom guest house. He has promised Oommen Chandy that he will remain 101% loyal to him," the source added.