STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Youth Congress head Shafi Parambil meets Oommen Chandy, explains why he backed Satheesan

Following the UDF's humiliation in the Assembly elections, four young Congress MLAs -- all Oommen Chandy loyalists -- were not keen to see Ramesh Chennithala continuing as the CLP leader

Published: 08th September 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After KPCC working president MLA T Siddique, it was the turn of Youth Congress state president and Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil to call on senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. Ever since V D Satheesan was chosen the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, Shafi Parambil had switched allegiance from the Oommen Chandy led 'A' camp to the party's official leadership. The meeting at the Nattakom guest house took place in the presence of senior Congress leader K C Joseph.

Following the UDF's humiliation in the Assembly elections, four young Congress MLAs -- Siddique, Shafi, M Vincent and P C Vishnunath -- who were all Oommen Chandy loyalists did not want Ramesh Chennithala to continue as the CLP leader. Despite Chandy soliciting their support, they backed Satheesan which helped him become the CLP leader as well as the Opposition leader.

Though Chandy was upset with the young MLAs for ditching him at a crucial juncture, he did not show his displeasure. But party workers and leaders close to Chandy raised the issue before him, citing that the four legislators had betrayed him after becoming MLAs. First, it was Siddique who met Oommen Chandy at his home in the capital city. Though Siddique maintained that they shared a special bond, his subsequent public statement about the state Congress leadership having held talks with Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala turned out to be a dampener.

"The trust the Oommen Chandy camp had in Siddique eroded after his posturing as a loyalist turned out to be a damp squib. After Siddique, it was the turn of Shafi Parambil to reaffirm his rapport with Oommen Chandy. Shafi promised that he will always be a staunch supporter of the 'A' group," a senior Congress leader told The New Indian Express.

A source close to Shafi Parambil confirmed to The New Indian Express that the meeting with Chandy took place in the presence of K C Joseph. It is reliably learnt that Shafi apprised the senior leaders of the special circumstances under which he had to support Satheesan.

"It is true that Shafi Parambil was huddled with senior Congress leaders at the Nattakom guest house. He has promised Oommen Chandy that he will remain 101% loyal to him," the source added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy VD Satheesan Shafi Parambil Congress
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp