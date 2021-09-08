STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayali among 17 Indian sailors stranded mid-sea after pirate attack

Published: 08th September 2021

A crew member of MV Tampen who got injured in a pirate attack off Gabon-Owendo on Sunday night

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 17 Indian seafarers, including Keralite officer Deepak from Kannur, were left stranded mid-sea, after pirates attacked a merchant vessel MV Tampen which  anchored off Gabon-Owendo on Sunday night.

Two crew members —Chief Officer Naurial Vikas and Cook Ghosh Sunil — suffered gunshot injuries during a stand-off with pirates, while Second Engineer onboard Kumar Pankaj was kidnapped by pirates. As per available information, the vessel while sailing from Cameron, had developed a problem with its propulsion, following which it was anchored at the Gabon - Owendo Anchorage. 

“One of our crew member is missing and two others got gun shot. Still there’s no news about the  missing person. According to the company, search and rescue operation is going on. Also helicopter rescue operation is going on. We informed everything to all authorities,” Second Officer Deepak Udayaraj told TNIE.

“Yesterday at midnight the vessel was boarded by pirates and during the ensuing stand-off, two of our fellow crew members suffered gunshot wounds. The vessel tried to contact the company - Proactive Ship Management Pvt Ltd and requested assistance.

The injured crew members have been taken to a hospital in Gabon and we are told that they are to be operated upon. There is absolutely no information about the kidnapped Second Engineer,” read a message from a seafarer. 

“All crew members including the master are in a position where they are not at all sure about the safety of their lives. Company contacts do not seem to be taking much interest in ensuring the safety of the crew members,” said sources. The vessel is owned by Prince Marine Transport Service Pvt Ltd Mumbai and is manned by Proactive Ship Management Pvt Ltd.

