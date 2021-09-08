Pinarayi sees red in Jaleel’s ED invite, snubs him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday snubbed his former cabinet colleague KT Jaleel for his attempt to involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case relating to irregularities in a cooperative bank controlled by the Indian Union Muslim League.

“Jaeel must have developed a trust in ED after being repeatedly questioned by the agency,” Pinarayi said sarcastically in response to mediapersons’ query on the MLA’s demand for probe by the central agency.

Pinarayi’s snub took everyone by surprise as he had always defended Jaleel whenever he landed in major controversies and was grilled on multiple occasions by ED during the previous LDF government’s tenure.

The chief minister was clearly upset at Jaleel dragging the ED into a matter that was being examined by the state cooperative department. Pinarayi said it was improper to seek ED probe into the functioning of a cooperative bank. He reminded there is a proper mechanism in place in the state to examine such matters.

“In the AR Nagar bank case, the cooperative department had gone ahead with strict action.

However, in the wake of a High Court stay, further proceedings could not be carried out,” Pinarayi clarified. He added that the probe into the irregularities will not be impacted and promised that stern action will be taken if any irregularities are detected. Jaleel had recently approached the ED with ‘evidence’ of the alleged involvement of IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty and his son in the irregularities in AR Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram.