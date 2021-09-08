STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi sees red in Jaleel’s ED invite, snubs him

The chief minister was clearly upset at Jaleel dragging the ED into a matter that was being examined by the state cooperative department.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday snubbed his former cabinet colleague KT Jaleel for his attempt to involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case relating to irregularities in a cooperative bank controlled by the Indian Union Muslim League.

“Jaeel must have developed a trust in ED after being repeatedly questioned by the agency,” Pinarayi said sarcastically in response to mediapersons’ query on the MLA’s demand for probe by the central agency.
 Pinarayi’s snub took everyone by surprise as he had always defended Jaleel whenever he landed in major controversies and was grilled on multiple occasions by ED during the previous LDF government’s tenure.

The chief minister was clearly upset at Jaleel dragging the ED into a matter that was being examined by the state cooperative department.  Pinarayi said it was improper to seek ED probe into the functioning of a cooperative bank. He reminded there is a proper mechanism in place in the state to examine such matters. 
“In the AR Nagar bank case, the cooperative department had gone ahead with strict action.

However, in the wake of a High Court stay, further proceedings  could not be carried out,” Pinarayi clarified. He added that the probe into the irregularities will not be impacted and promised that stern action will be taken if any irregularities are detected. Jaleel had recently approached the ED with ‘evidence’ of the alleged involvement of IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty and his son in the irregularities in AR Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan KT Jaleel
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp