Route map of Nipah victim released

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The health authorities and the district administration on Tuesday released an institutional route map of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah. Health Minister Veena George told reporters:

“Including a private clinic, the boy and his family had visited two private hospitals and Kozhikode MCH. In these health centres, he was taken to the scanning and X- Ray rooms and other departments. Hence we have made an institutional route map based on the investigation. Soon, people who had direct contact with the boy will be asked to isolate themselves,” she added.