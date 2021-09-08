STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Route map of Nipah victim released

The health authorities and the district administration on Tuesday released an institutional route map of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah. 

Published: 08th September 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Nipah

Nipah virus has been reported again in Kerala after three years.

By Express News Service

Health Minister Veena George told reporters:

“Including a private clinic, the boy and his family had visited two private hospitals and Kozhikode MCH. In these health centres, he was taken to the scanning and X- Ray rooms and other departments. Hence we have made an institutional route map based on the investigation. Soon, people who had direct contact with the boy will be asked to isolate themselves,” she added.

