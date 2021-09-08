Zoonotic diseases: Kerala still lacks ‘One Health’ model

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing a Nipah scare again, with a 12-year-old succumbing to the viral disease in Kozhikode, the state is yet to develop an integrated multi-disciplinary ‘One Health’ approach to tackle zoonotic infections.

The ‘One Health’ concept recognizes that human health is closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment, thereby helping prevent, detect, contain, eliminate and respond to animal and public health risks.

Since a majority of the zoonotic emerging infectious disease events (EIDs) that originate in wild and domesticated animals serve as an important bridge between animals and humans, an integrated and collaborative approach is required to tackle the situation. But despite repeated outbreaks of various zoonotic diseases, like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and the highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), Kyasanur Forest Disease (monkey fever), Nipah, H1N1 and Swine Flu, the state lacks a permanent inter-disciplinary structure to share scientific and research data to act promptly to reduce fatality and intensity of diseases.

Dr S Nandakumar, Disease Investigation Officer, State Institute of Animal Diseases, said: “We have asked the state government to form a Public Health Wing drawing experts from various departments and disciplines including environment experts to devise a permanent strategy to face the emerging health challenges.”

As human activity continues to encroach on the natural habitat, there is a greater risk of the transfer of viral pathogens or “spill over” to humans as wild species are in greater contact with people and domestic animals, he pointed out.

“An integrated, fully functional One Health system is the best way to tackle the challenges emerging out of this,” Dr S Nandakumar added. Dr Prejit Nambiar, officer-in-charge of the Centre for One Health Education, said the National Centre for Disease Control has suggested the formation of a zoonotic disease steering committee in all states to tackle the problem.

“But the state continues to form a temporary panel of experts from different departments soon after every outbreak. A permanent mechanism is essential to provide an early warning system to people in the vulnerable areas along with the sharing of research data between various departments,” he said.

As the state is increasingly depending on animal protein as a part of its dietary requirement, the chances are high for the prevalence, re-emergence or outbreak of new viral pathogens. Of the contagious diseases affecting humans, more than 65% are zoonotic, experts pointed out.

