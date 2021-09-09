After Pinarayi, CPM calls foul against j Jaleel in ED game vs IUML

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership is learnt to have conveyed its displeasure to MLA K T Jaleel over his demand for an Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged irregularities in the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram. Jaleel had alleged that black money to the tune of several hundred crores of rupees was handled by the bank on behalf of Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty. The CPM found Jaleel’s stand unacceptable as it is against the party’s position that central agencies need not interfere with the functioning of cooperative societies in the state.

On Tuesday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Jaleel’s stand and said there was no need for the ED to meddle in Kerala’s cooperative sector. CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said on Wednesday that the CPM had nothing more to say than what the CM had said. He said the LDF’s stand is to strengthen the cooperative sector. It is learnt that Vijayaraghavan conveyed the party’s stand to Jaleel and directed him to be more cautious while dealing with such sensitive issues.

Speaking to reporters here, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said the government could not say whether there were any malpractices in the bank as the probe report by joint registrar has not been submitted. He said Jaleel should have introspected whether he would have invited ED to probe the case. “We won’t use any machinery to settle personal vendetta of anyone. We’ll take a stand based on the merit of the issue,” he said.

Muslim League welcomes CM’s stand

Muslim League state secretary P M A Salam welcomed the chief minister’s stand. “If there is any complaint against the bank, the cooperation department should probe it. We are ready to face any inquiry,” he said in Malappuram. Declining to comment on Jaleel’s allegations, Salam said the CM has given a befitting reply to Jaleel and League has nothing more to say.

Acknowledging the chief minister’s censure in a Facebook post, K T Jaleel said Pinarayi was a fatherly figure to him and he has the right to correct him. “I haven’t been part of any corrupt dealings in my life. I don’t have any illegitimate assets and I don’t even have any debt to repay. “I will continue my fight against P K Kunhalikutty, who has criminalised League politics, and his black money dealings till my last breath,” Jaleel said.

Meanwhile, Jaleel will appear before the ED officials in Kochi on Thursday to submit evidence regarding the money laundering case related to Muslim League mouthpiece Chandrika daily. Jaleel was summoned by the ED as a witness in the case and it is learnt that he would submit seven set of documents that carry evidence to prove that Chandrika’s accounts were misused for money laundering by a section of Muslim League leaders.