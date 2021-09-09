Irregularities in cooperative bank: Abdullakutty to approach Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged irregularities in IUML-controlled AR Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram was unwarranted, BJP national vice-president AP Abdullakutty said he will take up the issue with the Centre.

Abdullakutty told reporters in Delhi that he will petition the Union Ministries of Finance and Cooperation seeking a probe into the irregularities. He alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan was blocking an ED probe as a quid pro quo for favours received from IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty in the SNC Lavalin case.



With Pinarayi blocking an ED inquiry into irregularities in AR Nagar Bank, the unholy alliance between CPM and IUML has come out in the open, BJP state president K Surendran said.