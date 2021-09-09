Jobless youth from Uttar Pradesh who promised COVID cure in three days arrested in Kerala

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Manjeshwar police arrested a jobless youth from Uttar Pradesh for selling 'COVID medicine' comprising small balls made of curry masala, pepper and garlic paste. The banner in front of his house read: 'Uttar Pradesh model treatment for COVID. Cure in three days'.

Police were not able to find any of his customers but said he was targeting daily wage labourers from other states.

The arrested person has been identified as Vineeth Prasad (29), a native of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh. A Kasaragod court remanded him in custody for two weeks.

Prasad, an ITI diploma holder, worked as a railway trackman. He lost his job after he allegedly assaulted his superior officer and his case is pending before the Central Administrative Tribunal, said police.

He reached Kasaragod district on August 15 and took a house on rent at Manimunda in Uppala in Mangalpady panchayat.

He might have become a quack after he could not find a job, said police.

But the promise of treating COVID in three days piqued the curiosity of residents who informed the police.

A team of police officers and health officials visited the house and found the banner outside and balls made of curry masala, pepper and garlic paste.

Prasad was arrested based on a complaint filed by the health inspector of Manjeshwar taluk hospital.