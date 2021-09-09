STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC asks Guruvayur Devaswom to explain how wedding decorations came up outside temple

Reports stated that the Nadappanthal was decorated as part of the marriage ceremony of the son of B Ravi Pillai, businessman and Chairman of RP Group of Companies

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple (Photo | guruvayurdevaswom.nic.in)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the administrator of the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances in which the Nadappanthal in front of the Guruvayur temple was decorated with huge cutouts and branches of trees as seen from photographs in media reports. The reports stated that the Nadappanthal was decorated as part of the marriage ceremony of the son of B Ravi Pillai, businessman and Chairman of RP Group of Companies. The marriage is being held on Thursday.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice K Babu issued the order on suo motu proceedings initiated by the court following the media reports.

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board standing counsel submitted that the cutouts and branches of trees used for decorating the Nadappanthal had already been removed. He also produced two photographs of the Nadappanthal taken on September 6. The counsel submitted that the Managing Committee of Guruvayoor Devaswom has taken a resolution to permit 'pushpalangharam' at the Nadappanthal, in connection with the marriage in question. No permission has been granted for decorating the Nadappanthal with cutouts, branches of trees etc.

Every day, about 110 marriages are being conducted at the Nadappanthal, in front of Guruvayur temple, in strict conformity with COVID-19 protocols. Each marriage party is permitted to have only 12 people, excluding the bride and bridegroom. The court directed to file the affidavit on September 13.

