Land on lease, waiver on fees: Kerala lures Covid vaccine firms to Life Sciences Park

Companies ready to set up units will be given land on lease for 60 years with 50% subsidy on the lease premium.

Published: 09th September 2021 06:31 AM

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a huge boost to the efforts to produce vaccines within the state to fight infectious diseases, the state cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up vaccine manufacturing units at the Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Companies ready to set up units will be given land on lease for 60 years with 50% subsidy on the lease premium. Waiver on registration fees and stamp duty will be given to execute the lease agreement with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. In addition, a capital investment subsidy of up to 30% will be given to procure equipment and plant machinery up to `1 crore for fill-finish units and up to `5 crore for vaccine manufacturing units. 

Earlier, an expert committee appointed to explore the possibility of setting up a Covid vaccine manufacturing unit in the state had recommended a three-stage process to install the facility after holding discussions with leading companies. Though the committee recommended setting up fill-finish units in the first phase, full-fledged manufacturing units in the second phase and research and development units in the third phase, the cabinet meeting has approved the setting up of fill-finish units and vaccine manufacturing units. 

Long-term loans for vax producing units

Attractive long-term loans would be given to the investors through the financial agencies under the state government for 20 years. The loan limit for the fill-finish unit would be `20 crore while it would be `30 crore for vaccine manufacturing units. The total loan amount would be within the limit of `100 crore. The single-window clearance and the fast-track approval for the ventures would be given in 30 days. In the power bill, a subsidy of `2 per unit power will be given.

Water charge subsidy will also be given for two years. The 85,000 sq ft building to be completed in the Life Sciences Park would be given to the companies on lease agreement once the structure is approved. The KSIDC will construct a sewage treatment plant, solar plant and a solid waste disposal unit for each company at the site. The qualified caompanies will be considered as anchor industries to set up their units after securing the approval of the technical evaluation committee. 

Vijayakumar Sisela of HLL Biotech Ltd, who is also a member of the working group on vaccine production, has been appointed as a consultant to set up the vaccine manufacturing unit at the Life Sciences Park. Similarly, a team led by Dr B Ekbal has been entrusted with the task of formulating a vaccine policy for the state.

