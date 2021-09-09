STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Preparations to reopen colleges on Oct 4 for final year UG and PG begin

The government has started preparations to reopen higher educational institutions in the state for final year degree and PG students on October 4.

Published: 09th September 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has started preparations to reopen higher educational institutions in the state for final year degree and PG students on October 4. Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters here that a meeting of college principals will be held on Friday to discuss the reopening of institutions and ways in which the classes should be conducted. She said arrangements will be made to ensure only half the number of students in a batch are present in a classroom session at a time.

“The aim of reopening colleges for final year students is to supplement the online education which is currently going on well. They will also get a chance to clear their doubts and have face-to-face interaction with teachers. Covid protocol will be strictly followed when colleges reopen,” she said. Bindu said the institutions concerned will decide whether classes should be held on alternate days or in shifts. She said the government was exploring whether special vaccination camps should be set up in institutions for the students. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday announced that higher educational institutions can reopen for final year degree and PG students from October 4 provided that the students, teachers and other staff have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine. The decision was taken following the recommendations of the state high-level panel on Covid.

REOPENING A WELCOME MOVE: EXPERT 
Dr K P Aravindan, member of the state expert committee on Covid management, said the panel recommended reopening of higher educational institutions as college students are more capable of adhering to Covid protocol. “It is an undeniable fact that educational standards of students have gone down in the absence of classrooma-based instruction. Besides, we already have the experience of conducting college classes as per Covid protocol when the situation was conducive earlier this year,” he reminded. V P Mahadevan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kerala, opined that it would be ideal if special vaccination drives are conducted institution-wise in the run-up to reopening of higher educational institutions.

“This would ensure that teachers, staff and students are properly vaccinated against the viral disease,” he said. M Sathian, general secretary of Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) demanded that Covid First Line Treatment Centres should be shifted from colleges. College teachers, who are deployed on Covid duty as sectoral magistrates, should be relieved of the duty. AKGCT also urged the government to conduct special vaccination drives in colleges ahead of the partial resumption of classes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp