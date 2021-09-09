Preparations to reopen colleges on Oct 4 for final year UG and PG begin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has started preparations to reopen higher educational institutions in the state for final year degree and PG students on October 4. Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters here that a meeting of college principals will be held on Friday to discuss the reopening of institutions and ways in which the classes should be conducted. She said arrangements will be made to ensure only half the number of students in a batch are present in a classroom session at a time.

“The aim of reopening colleges for final year students is to supplement the online education which is currently going on well. They will also get a chance to clear their doubts and have face-to-face interaction with teachers. Covid protocol will be strictly followed when colleges reopen,” she said. Bindu said the institutions concerned will decide whether classes should be held on alternate days or in shifts. She said the government was exploring whether special vaccination camps should be set up in institutions for the students.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday announced that higher educational institutions can reopen for final year degree and PG students from October 4 provided that the students, teachers and other staff have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine. The decision was taken following the recommendations of the state high-level panel on Covid.

REOPENING A WELCOME MOVE: EXPERT

Dr K P Aravindan, member of the state expert committee on Covid management, said the panel recommended reopening of higher educational institutions as college students are more capable of adhering to Covid protocol. “It is an undeniable fact that educational standards of students have gone down in the absence of classrooma-based instruction. Besides, we already have the experience of conducting college classes as per Covid protocol when the situation was conducive earlier this year,” he reminded. V P Mahadevan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kerala, opined that it would be ideal if special vaccination drives are conducted institution-wise in the run-up to reopening of higher educational institutions.

“This would ensure that teachers, staff and students are properly vaccinated against the viral disease,” he said. M Sathian, general secretary of Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) demanded that Covid First Line Treatment Centres should be shifted from colleges. College teachers, who are deployed on Covid duty as sectoral magistrates, should be relieved of the duty. AKGCT also urged the government to conduct special vaccination drives in colleges ahead of the partial resumption of classes.