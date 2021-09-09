Remind cops to treat public with respect, High Court directs Kerala police chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that though the then state police chief had issued a circular on November 30, 2018 asking cops to avoid disrespectful words while addressing the public, complaints on rude behaviour and improper words used by police are still reaching its doors. The court also held that the state police chief should remind all officers of their obligation to treat and address citizens with respect.

The court directed him to file a report explaining the steps taken in this regard within two weeks. The court asked the registry of the High Court to list the report before the Bench appropriately to verify compliance and for consideration if any further orders become necessary on this aspect.

ALSO READ: Police harassment in Kerala: How, where to file a complaint against cops; is it legal to record police action?

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by JS Anil of Thrissur alleging harassment by police who even subjected his daughter to verbal abuse.

"When I carefully assess the action taken reports filed by the District Police Chief, Thrissur, I am forced to say that there are several loose ends in it. It is strange that the first report did not even advert to the allegation that the petitioner's daughter had suffered verbal abuse, while in the second, it is merely stated that an enquiry by the Inspector of Police has found otherwise, but the said report has not been placed on record nor have the details of the inquiry even been referred to in it," observed the court.

The court said that both the action taken reports have attempted to cast aspersions on the petitioner, to project him as a person who is a virtual habitual offender. The conduct of the petitioner is not relevant to this case because even if it is assumed that he is so, no police officer can transgress the perimeters of decency.

The court also reminded that use of disrespectful words like "Eda", "Edi" and "Nee" to address citizens is impermissible. "It is now imperative for this court to declare that such use by any member of the force is contrary to the constitutional morality and conscience of our country and is antipodean to the ethos of a democratic system," stated the order which was released on September 9.