Sudhakaran promises overall change in Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a clarion call to the new district chiefs, Congress state president K Sudhakaran, MP, said that the party is set for a comprehensive change in its style, outlook and approach. He said a united Congress will go to the people and initiate protests as the Opposition. Sudhakaran said so in the presence of the two group leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, during the inauguration of the two-day political training programme for the 14 District Congress Committee presidents at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, Neyyar Dam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the first time in the history of the Congress that a state unit training the district chiefs on how they should discharge their duties and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. For Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, it was a welcome development that the two senior leaders put their differences aside on the appointment of the district chiefs and attended the induction-day programme. Sudhakaran, in his inimitable style, exhorted the district chiefs that the Congress in the Opposition is more powerful than while in power.

“We have the strength to take on two foes at the same time. But they have been trying to create fissures among us. We should not fall into such traps,” he said. Saying that the shortcomings of the Congress have been identified, the state president urged leaders to lead an unblemished public life.

He also emphasised that the Congress state leadership is always ready to listen to the views and concerns of the leaders. It should be recalled that both Sudhakaran and Satheesan had assured the two senior leaders that they will be consulted on all party issues and their views will also be considered, which saw the more than a week-long imbroglio coming to an end. Satheesan and the three working presidents — Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique — also attended the first-day session.