STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress leaders Satheesan, PT Thomas slam Pala bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remarks

Those who hold responsible positions should not break the communal harmony and amity existing in society by making such statements, the Congress leaders said.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

bishop

Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan and PT Thomas have strongly criticized Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's allegations of 'narcotic jihad', a new method to convert Christian youth, saying the bishop's statement crossed limits.

People, especially those who hold responsible positions, should not break the communal harmony and amity existing in society by making such statements, the Congress leaders said on Friday, in separate Facebook posts.

"Kindly do not make any statements or steps that would break the peaceful atmosphere and the trust that exists between the people in the state. This is my humble plea to the spiritual and religious leaders," said Satheesan, the opposition leader in the Kerala assembly. 

ALSO READ | ‘Narcotic jihad’ to lure Church youth: Pala bishop

"There is no caste, religion, or gender for the crimes. The number of murders, crimes due to drugs usage, extreme stands, and attacks on women and children through the misuse of social media have been increasing daily. But, it's not right to calculate the crimes based on the religion and caste of the criminals. It's as bad as racial discrimination," Satheesan, wrote in an FB post.

In a separate post, MLA and KPCC working president PT Thomas said the statement by Pala bishop was not aimed to bring communal harmony in the state.

"Greed and financial profit are the main reasons behind any crime. Criminals working together based on caste-religious grounds are very rare in these modern times.  The wedge that is being created by the statement (by the bishop) in the society is very dangerous," he said, adding that no one should try to ignite a rift between two communities, who have been living peacefully at all times.

Added Satheesan: "We can face the challenges together. Religious heads should exercise caution. They should impart spiritual light, and not spread darkness. Unnecessary statements will create a rift between the people in society."

Meanwhile, Kottayam Taluk Mahal Muslim Coordination Committee has filed a complaint against the Pala bishop at the Kottayam district police chief. The complaint said the bishop's statement was aimed to disturb the communal amity in the society. The complaint asked the police to file a case against the bishop under 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
narcotic jihad Pala biship Kerala biship love jihad VD Satheesan PT Thomas
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp