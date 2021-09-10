Congress leaders Satheesan, PT Thomas slam Pala bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remarks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan and PT Thomas have strongly criticized Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's allegations of 'narcotic jihad', a new method to convert Christian youth, saying the bishop's statement crossed limits.

People, especially those who hold responsible positions, should not break the communal harmony and amity existing in society by making such statements, the Congress leaders said on Friday, in separate Facebook posts.

"Kindly do not make any statements or steps that would break the peaceful atmosphere and the trust that exists between the people in the state. This is my humble plea to the spiritual and religious leaders," said Satheesan, the opposition leader in the Kerala assembly.

"There is no caste, religion, or gender for the crimes. The number of murders, crimes due to drugs usage, extreme stands, and attacks on women and children through the misuse of social media have been increasing daily. But, it's not right to calculate the crimes based on the religion and caste of the criminals. It's as bad as racial discrimination," Satheesan, wrote in an FB post.

In a separate post, MLA and KPCC working president PT Thomas said the statement by Pala bishop was not aimed to bring communal harmony in the state.

"Greed and financial profit are the main reasons behind any crime. Criminals working together based on caste-religious grounds are very rare in these modern times. The wedge that is being created by the statement (by the bishop) in the society is very dangerous," he said, adding that no one should try to ignite a rift between two communities, who have been living peacefully at all times.

Added Satheesan: "We can face the challenges together. Religious heads should exercise caution. They should impart spiritual light, and not spread darkness. Unnecessary statements will create a rift between the people in society."

Meanwhile, Kottayam Taluk Mahal Muslim Coordination Committee has filed a complaint against the Pala bishop at the Kottayam district police chief. The complaint said the bishop's statement was aimed to disturb the communal amity in the society. The complaint asked the police to file a case against the bishop under 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.

