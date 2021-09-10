Jaleel’s U-turn: ‘Did not extend ED any invite’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having earned the displeasure of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM over his remarks on the alleged irregularities at the AR Nagar Cooperative Bank, former minister KT Jaleel did a volte-face on Thursday and denied that he had demanded an Enforcement Directorate investigation into unaccounted money held by Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty there.

“I didn’t demand an ED investigation into the AR Nagar Cooperative Bank-related incident. I know that the state cooperative department is looking into the matter and is satisfied by the inquiry carried out,” Jaleel told reporters after coming out of the ED office in Kochi where he submitted evidence in connection with a money laundering case relating to IUML mouthpiece, Chandrika daily.

Strict action expected from state in AR Nagar Bank incident: Jaleel

Jaleel arrived at the ED office around 3.45pm and came out around 8.30pm, saying his visit was not linked to the AR Nagar Cooperative Bank-related scam. “I appeared before ED to give evidence in the money laundering case using the account of Chandrika daily,” he said. He stressed the meeting with Pinarayi earlier in the day was routine. “I was not called by the CM. In fact, I regularly meet him.I asked for his appointment on Wednesday and he gave consent to meet on Thursday. There is nothing more to it,” Jaleel said.

He claimed that IUML local committees across Kerala had accounts in the AR Nagar Cooperative bank, and when the matter came to the limelight, the accounts were changed to personal accounts. “I came to know that the Income Tax Department and RBI have intervened and are checking all such bogus accounts. This may be the first time in the history of India that a leader using party workers’ accounts has indulged in hoarding black money,” he said.

He also claimed strict action is expected from the state in the AR Nagar Cooperative bank-related incident. “The bank authorities have managed a stay order from the. Once the stay is vacated, there will be strict action against the authorities concerned,” he said. The ED has been probing money laundering by Chandrika daily for the past one year following an allegation that ex-minister V K Ebrahim Kunju received over `10 crore as commission for the construction of Palarivattom flyover.