Nipah threat wanes in Kerala, 22 more suspects test negative

Giving indications that Nipah infection is waning in the state, 22 more people on the contact list of the boy who had died of the virus in Kozhikode tested negative on Thursday.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sixty-eight of the 274 people on the boy’s contact list have tested negative so far. Seven more have shown mild symptoms.

“All people on the contact list are under observation. The virus has a 21-day incubation period. So, those who show symptoms will be tested,” said Health Minister Veena George.

The Nipah infection — reported in 2018 and 2019 — resurfaced when Muhammed Hasheem from Munnoor near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode tested positive and died on September 5. His contact list included 149 healthcare workers and 47 people from outside the district. The minister said cordoning off of the locality near the boy’s house was a containment measure based on Central guidelines.

Veena said two mobile teams have been deployed to collect samples of people with fever in the area. They will be tested for both Nipah and Covid. A Central team stationed in Kozhikode will visit them, said the minister.

A team of experts from the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Thiruvananthapuram, and the animal husbandry department visited Munnoor on Thursday. The team led by Disease Investigation Chief Officer Mini Jose visited the deceased boy’s home and surroundings. Samples were collected from bats and bitten rambutan fruits. 

Govt to hold vax camps for college students

Health Minister Veena George said the department would coordinate with the higher education department to give Covid vaccine to students. “A list will be prepared incorporating college teachers who are yet to take vaccines. Vaccination camps will be organised. The plan is to give at least one dose to all above 18 years before September 30,” the minister said. The state has given the first dose to 77% of the eligible population. The minister said the state received 9.55 lakh doses of vaccine on Thursday.

