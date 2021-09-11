STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College reopening: Classes to be held in shifts on alternate days

A decision to this effect was taken at an online meeting Higher Education Minister R Bindu had with around principals of around 400 colleges.

Published: 11th September 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Classes will be held in shifts on alternate days as a precaut ionary measure against Covid when higher educational institutions reopen on October 4 for final year degree and PG students. A decision to this effect was taken at an online meeting Higher Education Minister R Bindu had with around principals of around 400 colleges.

After assessing the Covid situation, a decision will be taken on resuming classes for students of other classes. Though classes will be held on alternate days, teachers will be present on all working days in colleges. A detailed order on the conduct of classes was issued earlier this year when colleges reopened for a brief period. A similar order will be issued soon.

A decision on shift timings will be taken by the principal of the institution in consultation with the college council. If needed, classes will be held for PG students on all days as batch strength is only around 20. The minister said a special Covid vaccination drive will be conducted at the institution level so that students are administered at least one dose of the vaccine before college reopening. Covid jagratha samithis will be set up in all colleges. Use of sanitiser and masks will be made compulsory and handwash facilities will be provided.

