STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Get exposed to every kind of thinking': Kerala Guv on row over Hindutva literature in KU syllabus

Arif Mohammed Khan was responding to the controversy over the inclusion of writings of Hindutva ideologues in the revised syllabus of MA Governance and Politics offered by the Kannur University.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People should be ready to study new ideas even if they are repugnant to them, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said. 

He was responding to the controversy over the inclusion of writings of Hindutva ideologues in the revised syllabus of MA Governance and Politics offered by the Kannur University.

Students must be exposed to every kind of thinking. Then only they will develop the capacity to think and come up with new innovative ideas. "Only those who have the capacity to come up with innovative ideas can progress in this world. People who feel uncomfortable with the study of diverse views are causing loss to themselves," he told reporters here on Saturday. 

The governor said he cannot respond to the specific issue as he was away for the past few days. "I came back to Thiruvananthapuram only yesterday. So I'm not fully familiar with it," he said.

The governor said knowledge would equip people to distinguish between right and wrong. He cited India's tradition and the case of Charvaka who rubbished everything which people considered sacred. "Despite saying things which are offensive to the religious belief of the people, nobody hit him even with a small stone. Instead, Indians called him Mahatma Charvaka. One of six books of Indian philosophy is named after him," Khan said.

On Friday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had taken strong exception to the inclusion of the texts. He said the government did not want to glorify those who had turned their faces away from the Freedom Struggle. "Any regressive ideas should have to be critically studied and analysed. Even doing so, those who had held aloft such ideas should not be glorified," he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Kannur University MA Governance and Politics Hindutva ideologues
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp