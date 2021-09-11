STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to decide on school reopening next month

However, all teachers, school staff, school bus drivers and family members of the students should be compulsorily vaccinated.

Published: 11th September 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students, Tamil Nadu

Representational Image (Photo | Express, Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Covid situation in the state has improved, the government is seriously considering reopening educational institutions including schools, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He added that a decision on school reopening would be taken only by next month.

The chief minister said the government does not insist on vaccination of students who are below 18 years of age. However, all teachers, school staff, school bus drivers and family members of the students should be compulsorily vaccinated.

Since some children may have contracted Covid and recovered from it, a sero prevalence survey will be conducted on them to detect the presence of antibodies against Covid, Pinarayi added. Earlier, the government had announced setting up of an expert committee to look into practical aspects related to school reopening. Schools in the state had remained closed since March last year, except for three months from January this year for students of Classes 10 and 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school reopening Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp