Kerala govt to decide on school reopening next month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Covid situation in the state has improved, the government is seriously considering reopening educational institutions including schools, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He added that a decision on school reopening would be taken only by next month.

The chief minister said the government does not insist on vaccination of students who are below 18 years of age. However, all teachers, school staff, school bus drivers and family members of the students should be compulsorily vaccinated.

Since some children may have contracted Covid and recovered from it, a sero prevalence survey will be conducted on them to detect the presence of antibodies against Covid, Pinarayi added. Earlier, the government had announced setting up of an expert committee to look into practical aspects related to school reopening. Schools in the state had remained closed since March last year, except for three months from January this year for students of Classes 10 and 12.