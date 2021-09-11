STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Palakkad: Two die in fire at municipal chief’s hotel, staff hide their presence

While the smoke billowed and filled the rooms on upper floors, fire and rescue services personnel managed to put the blaze out before it caused more damage.

Published: 11th September 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two persons who were staying at the Hill View Tower hotel at Nellipuzha in Mannarkad died of asphyxiation and two other guests were rescued after the building caught fire in the early hours of Friday. 

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said they were informed of only two guests staying at the hotel partly owned by Mannarkad municipal chairman C Mohammed Basheer at the time, not about the persons who died.  The deceased — Mohammed Basheer, 58, of Thalakdathoor in Malappuram and Pushpalatha, 42, of Vilayur near Pattambi — were staying in rooms located on the third floor of the hotel. The fire broke out at the restaurant reception on the ground floor of the three-storey hotel at 3am. All furniture and other facilities on the floor were completely destroyed. 

While the smoke billowed and filled the rooms on upper floors, fire and rescue services personnel managed to put the blaze out before it caused more damage. When the rooms were inspected later, two persons were found dead on the third floor. Hotel employees told the fire brigade that there were only two guests in the rooms at the time and the personnel rescued both of them, they added. 

Hotel owner Mohammed Basheer blamed the one-hour delay in the arrival of fire engines for the deaths and damage. However, Mannarkad assistant fire station officer A K Govindan Kutty denied the charges and said they received the information at 3.20am from the police station and they arrived at the hotel at 3.25am.  It is felt that a short circuit was the reason for the fire. The losses are yet to be estimated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad death asphyxiation
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp