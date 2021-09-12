STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress can take on CPM, BJP: Sudhakaran

State Congress president K Sudhakaran has exuded confidence of taking on the party's double foes who are united in their attack against the party.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran at the meet the press in Kochi on Saturday.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran. (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has exuded confidence of taking on the party’s double foes who are united in their attack against the party. While addressing the leadership meet of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee, Sudhakaran opined that the Congress party’s approach and style of functioning can take on CPM and BJP who are hand in glove.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sudhakaran said that he owes the most to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring a second term in office. The Congress had been alleging in its election campaign meetings that it was the BJP’s blind backlash that led to their defeat. Sudhakaran alleged that despite having evidence against the CPM, the BJP leadership has not utilised a single opportunity.

“The investigating agencies have been going helter skelter and still their feathers were unruffled. It is understandable how Pinarayi is remaining unperturbed. How many times did the Supreme Court postpone the Lavalin case? There is central Government’s guidance behind the change of stand of the CBI in the Lavalin case”, said Sudhakaran.

He also alleged that the CPM has decided to ensure the support of the RSS which has led the higher education department to include a syllabus on Golwalker for post-graduate students of Kannur University. He also claimed that it was a collective decision of the higher education minister, syndicate members and CPM leadership which led to saffronising the university.

