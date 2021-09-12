STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Follow party norms: Kanam tells D Raja as CPI tussle escalates

The CPI has been witnessing an unusual fight between its state and central leaderships over national leader Annie Raja’s criticism of the Kerala Police.

Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has been witnessing an unusual fight between its state and central leaderships over national leader Annie Raja’s criticism of the Kerala Police. It reached a flashpoint on Saturday with the party’s state secretary Kanam Rajendran openly criticising general secretary D Raja, saying even his position is not beyond reproach. Kanam asked the general secretary to follow party norms.

Raja drew flak at the CPI state executive and state council meetings for justifying Annie’s allegation that an RSS gang is functioning within the state police. The national executive too observed that Annie’s remarks were not in line with party norms. However, while speaking to mediapersons after the national executive, Raja said police inaction would be criticised, whether it’s in Kerala or in UP.

“Raja’s statement doesn’t reflect the stance of the national executive. He was wrong in comparing Kerala with Uttar Pradesh. Raja made the statement in obvious ignorance. While the UP police registered a case against a doctor who had complained of oxygen shortage, the Kerala police continue to discharge Covid duties. There’s a sea of difference between the two forces,” said Kanam. Briefing the media, Kanam sent out a clear message to the national leadership that the state unit is unhappy over the development. He reminded his party chief that party norms should not be violated.

Kanam: Party norms cannot be violated

“Ours is a party that once criticised even (chairman) S A Dange. If there are lapses on the part of the general secretary, that would be criticised. Party norms cannot be violated, irrespective of whether it is the general secretary, chairman or state secretary,” Kanam said.

The CPI state unit has entrusted central secretariat member Binoy Viswam with the task of conveying its resentment on the matter to the central leadership. Kanam said national leaders should consult the state leadership before commenting on state developments.

Annie’s open criticism against the state police could have led to a divide between CPM and CPI in the ruling combine. However, the state CPI, which of late has mellowed its criticism against its ‘big brother’ CPM, is cautious in avoiding a direct confrontation. Hours after Annie criticised the state police, Kanam wrote to the CPI national leadership terming it a violation of norms.

