STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hypertension being ignored, increases disease burden, says study

Limited access to doctors and drugs has been cited as the major reason for the drop. Even before Covid, only 15% of the people with hypertension had achieved adequate control over their condition.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Hypertension

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of people bothered about controlling their blood pressure has decreased in the state during the Covid pandemic, according to a study released on Friday. Hypertension known as a 'silent killer' increases the chances of people dying of heart diseases or stroke. 

Limited access to doctors and drugs has been cited as the major reason for the drop. Even before Covid, only 15% of the people with hypertension had achieved adequate control over their condition.

"The focus on Covid has affected routine care. Marginalised people and those in remote locations are the most affected by the limited number of doctor consultations and availability of the drugs," said Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, Assistant Professor (Epidemiology), Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. He is the lead author of the latest World Heart Federation road map for hypertension published on Friday. The report will serve as a guideline for policymakers to make strategic changes.

Dr Jeemon said hypertension is largely ignored at the community level because the community health workers who have a role in monitoring the diet and activity levels of people with hypertension are also focused on Covid-related activities. "Fifty per cent of the patients admitted for heart attack or stroke have not checked their blood pressure level even once. If the blood pressure was under control, some of the serious health conditions could have been avoided," he said. He suggested that the people visiting the hospitals should demand a blood pressure check. The lack of awareness and delay in initiating drug administration and bringing blood pressure under control increase the disease burden. The study said hypertension contributes to 30% of the mortality due to cardiovascular diseases and would prevent the country from attaining sustainable development goals. It suggested that the hospitals, medical shops and laboratories must popularise blood pressure checking to create awareness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blood pressure checking Hypertension COVID-19
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp