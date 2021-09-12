STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala woman who lost her husband in accident last week found dead in stone quarry, cops suspect suicide

Midhuna's husband Suraj was killed in a road accident near Eanchakkal on September 5 when he was returning after dropping her to her nursing college where she is a student.

Midhuna, 22, whose body was found in an unused quarry at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram with her husband Suraj who died in a road accident a week ago. (Photo | Special arrangemet)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The body of a 22-year-old woman, whose husband, Suraj, was killed in a road accident last week, was found in an unused stone quarry near Pothencode on Sunday.

The police said Midhuna had gone missing from her late husband’s house near Ayirooppara in the wee hours of Sunday. Later, her body was found in the quarry waters. Pothencode police said it could be a case of suicide as she was mentally devastated after her husband’s death.

Police said Midhuna’s sister, who had been staying with her since Suraj’s death, noticed at 5 am that the woman was not in her bed and informed the matter to others. “People in the neighbourhood who could not find her in the house or nearby places, went up to the quarry which was full of water. And there they spotted the body,” police said.

Midhuna and Suraj had got married seven months ago. Suraj was killed in a road accident near Eanchakkal. when he was returning after dropping his wife, who is a nursing student at a college near Thiruvallam. Midhuna’s body has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

