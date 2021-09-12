STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mix-up at Alappuzha MCH: Health department begins investigation

On Friday morning the hospital authorities informed the relatives of Kumaran, a native of Cherthala, that he had died at the MCH.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Health department has started a probe into repeated controversies and failure on the part of  employees and health staff  in giving proper treatment to Covid patients thereby denting the image of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH).

In a latest incident, the hospital authorities informed relatives of a Covid patient that he had died on Friday evening. The relatives made all arrangements for cremation and reached the MCH with an ambulance on Saturday morning to take the body to their native place. But soon they realised that the ‘dead person’ was alive and under treatment in the Covid ward of the hospital.

On Friday evening, another incident of laxity happened after the relatives of a Cherthala native received the body of another man from Kayamkulam who had died of Covid at the hospital. When the body was brought to their home at Cherthala and the cremation process started, the relatives found that the body was that of another man. 

On Friday morning the hospital authorities informed the relatives of Kumaran, a native of Cherthala, that he had died at the MCH. After completing all formalities, they released the body to his relative by  7.30 pm on Friday. When the body reached home by 10 pm, the relatives opened the bag and found that the body was not that of Kumaran. They returned to the MCH by night and learnt that it was the body of Remanan 70, of Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam, that was given to them by the hospital staff. 

Meanwhile, the authorities informed the relatives of Remanan that he had died by 3 pm. Later the relatives reached the hospital and demanded the body by 8 pm. While they demanded the body, the relatives of Kumaran were returning with the body of Remanan and both groups entered into an altercation. After checking the body in the ambulance,  relatives of Remanan found that it was the body that they were searching.

Later the authorities handed over the body of Kumaran to relatives. Both Remanan and Kumaran were in the ventilator of the Covid ward of the MCH. At the same time, the hospital staff committed another blunder by informing the relatives of Ramanan 52, of Pallickal, Bharanikavu, that he had died in the ICU of MCH. The relatives made all arrangements for funeral and conveyed the message that the funeral will be held on Saturday and pasted posters announcing his death in different parts of the village.

They reached the hospital to take the body home with an ambulance on Saturday morning. After they reached the MCH, the authorities informed that he was alive in the ICU. Officials said that the person entrusted to inform the relatives about the death of Kayamkulam native Remanan mistakenly informed the relatives of Bharanikavu native Remanan which was the reason for the mess. Few weeks ago the bodies of a Kollam native and a Chengannur native were handed over to their relatives a few days after their deaths. This had kicked up a controversy. The latest mix-up of bodies and misleading information to relatives happened at a time when an inquiry is progressing into the issues that happened earlier. 

PROBE TO BE CONDUCTED

Pathanamthitta: Health Minister Veena George has said that a probe will be conducted into the allegations of failure in handling Covid situation at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that it is a big relief that so far all the samples tested negative for Nipah. “Though people with fever were identified, they did not have any connection with the child who died due to Nipah. Their samples were collected for Nipah and Covid tests. However, they will be under observation for 21 days as per protocol,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp