Pala diocese clarifies on ‘narcotic jihad’ remark

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As the row over Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks continues to boil over, Catholic diocese of Pala has come up with a clarification that the bishop didn’t intend to hurt anyone, but passed a warning about some alarming trends prevalent in society.

In a press release issued here, Mar Jacob Murickan, the auxiliary bishop of Pala, called for ending misleading campaigns over the statement. “His remarks were not against any particular community. It’s a general situation applicable to all people. In fact, the bishop was admonishing that all religions and communities have to take serious note on a minuscule minority’s attempt using religious symbols and banner for religious extremism and anti-social activities outplaying the true believers and priests who are the large majority in their respective religions,” he said.

He added that Kallarangatt’s statement was prophetic voice about possible dangers in future if corrections are not done in the existing scenario. “Kallarangatt is a great man of humanity who loves all religions. He passed his wish not to hurt anyone. He reminded about the responsibility of society to annihilate evils from its roots. Let’s end misleading campaigns and live like brothers making necessary corrections,” he said.