Survey to assess impact of Covid in Kerala gets underway

The survey, held as per the directive of the State Planning Board, will help the government to devise strategies to roll out relief measures.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:13 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Economics and Statistics Department has begun a Covid impact survey in the state. It is aimed to assess the effects of the pandemic on households and the unorganised employment sector. The survey, held as per the directive of the State Planning Board, will help the government to devise strategies to roll out relief measures.

Last year, the department had conducted a survey to assess the impact of the pandemic on the unorganised sector due to the general lockdown. The present survey will collect information on the economic sector, job availability, online education, online shopping, food sources and debts. 

“The survey will help in assessing the impact of Covid on the employment sector. The household survey is to assess the changes in employment patterns,” said P V Babu, director of Economics and Statistics Department. The survey will collect information on participants’ debts, including loans availed of after the pandemic and pre-existing loans.

