Three Kerala bound passengers on board Nizamuddin Express drugged, robbed of valuables 

The three women were found unconscious in separate bogies when the train reached  Thiruvananthapuram station on Sunday morning.

Published: 12th September 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

train robbery

Police record statements of Rajalakshmi, daughter Aiswarya at the general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The two along with one Kausalya drugged and later robbed on the train. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unidentified men drugged and robbed three passengers who were travelling on the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Nizamuddin Express.

The travellers, identified as Rajalakshmi, her daughter Aiswarya from Thiruvalla and Kousalya, a native of Aluva, were returning to Kerala in the express train when they were drugged and later robbed of their valuables.

While the mother-daughter duo lost gold approximately worth 10 sovereigns, Kousalya was robbed of her mobile phone. The three women were found in an unconscious state in separate bogies when the train reached  Thiruvananthapuram station on Sunday morning.

The railway police sources said the mother-daughter duo boarded the train from Agra, while the Aluva native got on from Coimbatore. While the Thiruvalla natives were to alight at Kayamkulam, Kausalya was going to disembark at Aluva. 

The police said they have received rudimentary details about the incident as the trio was still recovering from the sedation induced by the drugs.

It's suspected that the three could have been given drug-laced food after the train passed Coimbatore.

