1.06 lakh attempt NEET-UG from Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 1.06 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 for admission to medical courses in 343 exam centres in the state, in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Though the timing of the exam was from 2pm to 5pm, candidates were allowed entry into the exam halls from 11am to 1.30pm. The entry of students was scheduled in a staggered manner to prevent crowding.

A few candidates who were Covid positive or were undergoing quarantine also took the exam adhering to Covid protocol in specially assigned exam halls.

As part of social distancing norms, only one student was allowed on a bench with not more than 12 students in each classroom. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the exam had deployed two invigilators for every 12 students. The exam was held in 13 regional languages, including Malayalam, which was introduced from this year onwards.