STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP core committee discusses poll rout in Kerala

Cornered by the critical remarks against them from the grassroots level in the fact-finding reports, the state leadership has reportedly offered to carry out a revamp.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  A meeting of the BJP state core committee, primarily to discuss the fact-finding reports into the assembly election defeat, turned into an occasion for the dissident faction in the party to revive its demand for a total revamp of the party machinery. 

Cornered by the critical remarks against them from the grassroots level in the fact-finding reports, the state leadership has reportedly offered to carry out a revamp. It is learnt that seven district committees where the party’s vote share plummeted and all 140 mandalam committees would be reconstituted to pacify the dissidents. 

With the dissident faction persisting with its demand for a change of guard at the top level, the state leadership tried to generalise the election failure. “The official faction argued that vote share of the leaders of all factions had come down and hence the onus of the electoral reverses could not be heaped on one faction alone,” said a core group member. 

However, the dissident faction pointed out that the state general secretaries and other state office-bearers were appointed purely on the basis of their affiliation to the official faction. Unless the group-driven appointments at all levels are put to an end, the party’s prospects would continue to be bleak, they pointed out. 

“Though the demand for leadership change at the top most level would not be entertained, continued pressure from the rival faction may force the state leadership to go in for a revamp at the lower rungs soon,” said  a senior leader.

Five committees, tasked to study the reasons for the party’s rout in the recent assembly elections, had reportedly pointed out that the actions of the top leadership and the statements of a few senior leaders in the run-up to the polls were among the factors that contributed to the defeat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala BJP Kerala BJP revamp
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp