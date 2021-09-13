CPI factionalism rears its head, Ismail slams Kanam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ahead of the party congress, the tussle between the national and the state leaderships in the CPI has resulted in factionalism raising its ugly head. In a clear indication, senior leader and national executive member K E Ismail wrote to the central leadership on Sunday against state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

In his letter, Ismail said Kanam’s remarks against general secretary D Raja dented the party’s image. Two senior national leaders — the other being Annie Raja — were insulted by the state leadership. He blamed Kanam’s arrogance for the party’s embarrassment. Kanam who criticised Raja for violating the party norm has done the same wrong, Ismail alleged.

Raja was criticised at the CPI state executive and state council meetings for justifying Annie’s allegation that an RSS gang is functioning within the state police. The national executive too observed that Annie’s remarks were not in line with party norms. However, while speaking to mediapersons after the national executive, Raja said police inaction would be criticised, whether it is in Kerala or in UP.

According to Ismail, Kanam presented his personal opinion as that of the party’s. He tries to create an impression that he himself is the party. Kanam and some other leaders revealed to the media the critical observations in the state council and executive over the statements of Annie and Raja. The media twisted it as state leadership’s resentment against the national leaders.

Kanam feigns ignorance of Ismail’s letter

The party is degrading on the organisation front despite being elected to power for a second consecutive term, according to Ismail. While the CPM has increased its mass support and vote base, the CPI had a different experience. Its popularity has only decreased due to the inability of the state leadership. It is learnt that Ismail has the support of some senior leaders in the attack against Kanam.

It is for the first time that Ismail is getting open support from other leaders ever since Kanam sidelined him in the state unit. When contacted Ismail refused to comment. “I do not wish to make any remark about this issue at this point,” he told TNIE. Kanam feigned ignorance on the letter. “Being a national executive member, Ismail has every right to air his opinion at the party forum he represents. I haven’t criticised the general secretary and merely responded to the questions from the media,” he said.