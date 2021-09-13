STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPI factionalism rears its head, Ismail slams Kanam

Ahead of the party congress, the tussle between the national and the state leaderships in the CPI has resulted in factionalism raising its ugly head.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

K E Ismail

Senior CPI leader and national executive member K E Ismail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Ahead of the party congress, the tussle between the national and the state leaderships in the CPI has resulted in factionalism raising its ugly head. In a clear indication, senior leader and national executive member K E Ismail wrote to the central leadership on Sunday against state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

In his letter, Ismail said Kanam’s remarks against general secretary D Raja dented the party’s image. Two senior national leaders — the other being Annie Raja — were insulted by the state leadership. He blamed Kanam’s arrogance for the party’s embarrassment. Kanam who criticised Raja for violating the party norm has done the same wrong, Ismail alleged.

Raja was criticised at the CPI state executive and state council meetings for justifying Annie’s allegation that an RSS gang is functioning within the state police. The national executive too observed that Annie’s remarks were not in line with party norms. However, while speaking to mediapersons after the national executive, Raja said police inaction would be criticised, whether it is in Kerala or in UP.

According to Ismail, Kanam presented his personal opinion as that of the party’s. He tries to create an impression that he himself is the party. Kanam and some other leaders revealed to the media the critical observations in the state council and executive over the statements of Annie and Raja. The media twisted it as state leadership’s resentment against the national leaders.

Kanam feigns ignorance of Ismail’s letter

The party is degrading on the organisation front despite being elected to power for a second consecutive term, according to Ismail. While the CPM has increased its mass support and vote base, the CPI had a different experience. Its popularity has only decreased due to the inability of the state leadership. It is learnt that Ismail has the support of some senior leaders in the attack against Kanam.

It is for the first time that Ismail is getting open support from other leaders ever since Kanam sidelined him in the state unit. When contacted Ismail refused to comment. “I do not wish to make any remark about this issue at this point,” he told TNIE. Kanam feigned ignorance on the letter. “Being a national executive member, Ismail has every right to air his opinion at the party forum he represents. I haven’t criticised the general secretary and merely responded to the questions from the media,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K E Ismail Kanam Rajendran CPIM
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp