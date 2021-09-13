STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family alleges harassment as research student kills self

A research student of an  engineering college in Coimbatore died by suicide at her house on Saturday night. She was found hanging at the house.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  A research student of an  engineering college in Coimbatore died by suicide at her house on Saturday night. She was found hanging at the house. The deceased, identified as Krishnakumari, 33,  a native of Payalurmukku near Kollengode, was researching at the private engineering college in Coimbatore for the past five years.

Krishnakumari

The relatives alleged that the research guide who was in charge of the research papers had harassed Krishnakumari which led to her taking the extreme step. The thesis submitted was being rejected repeatedly, said family members. 

Krishnakumari had also lodged a complaint with the dean of the college citing the harassment meted out to her, said family members. Kollengode police station officer A Vipin Das said that the police will investigate the matter if a formal complaint will be lodged.

He said that he was only aware of what the family members had told the media. Krishnakumari’s sister Radhika, said her sibling had lodged a complaint with the dean but no action was taken. She said her sister had secured admission through a merit scholarship. She alleged the guide had told her sister that she would not be able to complete her PhD even after 20 years. 

The guide even asked her to “go and hang herself.”  In a complaint submitted to the Kollengode police, the family has mentioned the harassment Krishnakumari suffered at the hands of the guide.  The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. Despite repeated attempts, college authorities did not comment on the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

