STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim League worker's murder: Kerala HC grants bail to 10 CPM activists

A group of CPM workers allegedly waylaid Mansoor and his brother near their home and attacked them after the assembly poll.

Published: 13th September 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Paral Mansoor (21), Muslim League worker.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that bail is the rule and jail is an exception, the Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to 10 CPM workers accused in a case related to the murder of an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Mansoor, who was killed in post-assembly poll violence in Panoor, Kannur in April this year. 

A group of CPM workers allegedly waylaid him and his brother Muhsin, a UDF poll agent, near their home and attacked them after the assembly poll. Later, Mansoor succumbed to injuries.

Justice K Haripal granted bail to four persons- KK Shinos, O Sangeeth, KK Sreerag, KP Suhail, P Aswanth, O Aneesh, EK Bijesh, O Vipin, AP Prasob, and Nijil, who were allegedly involved in the murder,

Senior Advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioners submitted that at the conclusion of the investigation, the police has filed a charge sheet on July 5. All recoveries have been made and therefore, their further detention is not warranted. Even 10-year-old cases are pending in the Thalassery sessions division and therefore, detaining the petitioners indefinitely in jail is not in the public interest.

The mother of deceased Mansoor impleaded in the case and opposed the bail plea. Her counsel submitted that it was a pre-planned political murder committed by the activists of the ruling party, on the eve of the general election, on April 6, 2021. According to him, granting bail to such persons who are suspects of a heinous crime will send a wrong message to the public.

The Sessions Judge Thalassery reported that there are 5498 cases are pending. The court said that the number of cases pending in the court is very high and it is unlikely that the trial of the case will be able to be taken up in the near future. The investigating officer informed the court that though the native place of the accused persons and the place of occurrence is politically sensitive in nature, the law and order situation is at present satisfactory. He added that chances of occurring untoward incidents connected with this cannot be ruled out. The police are mindful of the situation and equipped with sufficient force to maintain law and order in that locality, the officer informed.

"I have no doubt that the incident was the culmination of political rivalry between the activists of the CPIM, who are the petitioners, and rival political group-Indian Union Muslim League. Thalassery is a hub of political rivalry and clashes," observed the court.

The court pointed out that all the material witnesses are members or sympathizers of the IUML, a rival political fraction of the accused. "Normally, such witnesses are not susceptible to any kind of influence, that might be exerted by the accused in the event of their release on bail," said the court.

The court held that the accused should not enter the Kannur Revenue district until the examination of all material witnesses except for the purpose of attending courts. They should execute a bond for Rs 2 lakh eas with two solvent sureties each for the like sum. They should surrender their passport within ten days and should not try to contact or influence the witnesses, the court said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML worker's muder Mansoor murder case Kerala CPM Kerala High Court
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp