Do not stoke communally sensitive 'narcotics jihad' controversy, urges VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday said that no one should add fuel to the sensitive 'narcotic jihad' issue raised by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt.

Satheesan demanded that if communal harmony has to be maintained in the state then the LDF government should convene an all-party meet, adding that the ruling party is doing nothing against people who are trying to aggravate the communal enmity.

Coming down heavily on the state government, Satheesan said,"Is the LDF Government trying to emulate the Sangh Parivar agenda? Certain vested interests are trying to destroy the State. It is high time the Government put a stop to the malicious campaigns being unleashed on social media."

The opposition leader did not react to the resignation submitted by Kerala Congress leader K P Anil Kumar.



