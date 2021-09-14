MLAs allege serious violations at Kitex factory, Sabu Jacob says lawmakers fooling people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tussle between Kitex Garments and mainstream political parties in Kerala intensified on Monday as three MLAs alleged serious violations at the factory and Kitex CMD retorted alleging that the leaders were trying to fool the people.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending a meeting convened by Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik, Thrikkkara MLA P T Thomas, Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijan and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly said the inspections had revealed serious violations at Kitex.

The labour department had reported eight violations. There is no transparency in the utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund by the company. There were anomalies in the ESI and provident fund of the employees. “The collector will submit a detailed report about the violations to the chief minister and we will demand stringent action based on the report,” said Thomas.

However, Kitex CMD Sabu M Jacob said the MLAs were levelling baseless allegations as they could not prove the charges. The MLAs had alleged in the district development committee meeting that Kitex factory was polluting river Kadambrayar. Jafar convened the meeting on Monday to discuss these allegations. Pollution Control Board authorities had tested water samples from the streams near Kitex factory.

After testing samples from the 15-km stretch from the factory to Kadambrayar, it was found that the level of pollution increased in areas near the river. The tests proved that it was other industrial units and flats that polluted the river. The MLAs were tight-lipped about Kadambrayar pollution as the report by PCB had given a clean chit to Kitex, said Sabu.

He said the MLAs were finding fault with Twenty20 for saving `13 crore by curbing corruption. The leaders who claimed that the inspection by various government departments had found 73 violations at Kitex now say there were only eight violations, he said.