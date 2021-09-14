STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

MLAs allege serious violations at Kitex factory, Sabu Jacob says lawmakers fooling people

The labour department had reported eight violations.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kitex Garments chairman Sabu M Jacob

Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tussle between Kitex Garments and mainstream political parties in Kerala intensified on Monday as three MLAs alleged serious violations at the factory and Kitex CMD retorted alleging that the leaders were trying to fool the people.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending a meeting convened by Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik, Thrikkkara MLA P T Thomas, Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijan and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly said the inspections had revealed serious violations at Kitex.

The labour department had reported eight violations. There is no transparency in the utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund by the company. There were anomalies in the ESI and provident fund of the employees. “The collector will submit a detailed report about the violations to the chief minister and we will demand stringent action based on the report,” said Thomas. 

However, Kitex CMD Sabu M Jacob said the MLAs were levelling baseless allegations as they could not prove the charges. The MLAs had alleged in the district development committee meeting that Kitex factory was polluting river Kadambrayar. Jafar convened the meeting on Monday to discuss these allegations. Pollution Control Board authorities had tested water samples from the streams near Kitex factory. 

After testing samples from the 15-km stretch from the factory to Kadambrayar, it was found that the level of pollution increased in areas near the river. The tests proved that it was other industrial units and flats that polluted the river. The MLAs were tight-lipped about Kadambrayar pollution as the report by PCB had given a clean chit to Kitex, said Sabu.

He said the MLAs were finding fault with Twenty20 for saving `13 crore by curbing corruption. The leaders who claimed that the inspection by various government departments had found 73 violations at Kitex now say there were only eight violations, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kitex Sabu Jacob
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp