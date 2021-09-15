Curbs eased in Nipah containment wards in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the absence of new Nipah cases, the government has decided to ease restrictions in containment wards in Kozhikode. It will enable travel and help reopening of shops. The vaccination suspended in the wards will be resumed on Wednesday, said Health Minister Veena George.

She, however, said the containment in ward 9 of Chathamangalam panchayat where the case was detected will remain. The decision was taken on the recommendation of the medical board and expert committee.

“Those with symptoms should remain in houses and they should not go to the vaccine centre. If they develop any health issues, they should immediately contact health workers,” said the minister.

As many as 9,593 persons are yet to take the first dose vaccine in the wards. Nipah infection resurfaced in the state when a 12-year-old boy of Pazhoor village in Chathamangalam panchayat was tested positive. He later succumbed to the infection on September 5.