KSRTC fuel bunks open for public from Wednesday

Published: 15th September 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

KSRTC bus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To generate revenue, the cash-strapped KSRTC is opening retail fuel stations named ‘KSRTC Yathra Fuels’ for the public in 75 prime locations attached to its depots. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the first outlet at East Fort on Wednesday. 

In the first phase, eight outlets will be inaugurated in Kozhikode, Cherthala, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Chalakudy, Chadayamangalam and Kilimanoor in the next three days. The retail outlet project is part of the government’s 100-day action plan.

The outlets are being opened in association with central public sector oil firms. KSRTC expects to  earn dealer commission and property rent through the move. The outlets will offer petrol and diesel initially. “They will gradually offer green fuels such as LNG and CNG. These will also serve as charging points for electric vehicles,” said Transport Minister Antony Raju. Plans are also afoot to sell 5kg Chhotu, a small gas cylinder marketed by Indian Oil Corporation.

KSRTC fuel outlets are giving inaugural offers to attract people. On the inaugural day, oil change for two-wheelers will be done free of cost for those buying engine oil.  There will also be a lucky draw for bike and car owners if they fill fuel for Rs 200 and Rs 500, respectively.

The winners will get bikes and cars as prizes. KSRTC is taking new steps as its financial crisis has deepened and the bid to generate revenue by renting space in depots for opening Bevco outlets has backfired. Though Raju was enthusiastic about the revenue from rentals, the general protest and the lack of support from Excise Minister M V Govindan made him rethink on the strategy. 

He had earlier said KSRTC suffered a huge revenue loss during the pandemic due to poor patronage in long-distance services. He said the earning per km dropped by over 36% and the fuel cost ate up 85% of the revenue. 

