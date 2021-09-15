Police officer at Padmanabhaswamy temple shares Nathuram Godse’s speech, transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: B Radhakrishna Pillai, a senior civil police officer (CPO) with the security wing of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, was on Tuesday transferred for allegedly sharing the speech of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, in the official WhatsApp group of the policemen in charge of security at the temple.

He has been transferred to the Thrissur city police. Pillai shared the translation of Godse’s speech in the group which has top officers as members. Subsequently, a departmental inquiry was conducted and an explanation was sought from him.

In the explanation, Pillai clarified that he had made a mistake. This was followed by a warning and disciplinary action.