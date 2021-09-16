Care for hearts together, live longer: Study

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Formation of family clusters is not just limited to Covid, but can also be formed in the case of non-communicable illnesses such as heart diseases due to shared genetic and lifestyle factors. Focusing on this, researchers of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) conducted a pioneering study and found that involving family members in the treatment of heart patients — in the form of regular monitoring and lifestyle changes — can reduce the risks of contracting heart diseases and also deaths by 20%.

The study, titled PROLIFIC, was conducted over two years on 750 individuals who were diagnosed with coronary heart disease before age 55 and their 921 family members in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The findings were published in Lancet Global Health, an internationally-trusted source of health knowledge, on Tuesday.

The study, is a marked departure from the existing practice of focusing only on the patients. While the existing method helps reduce recurrence in the patient, it does not address the risk to first-line blood relatives and spouses with0 similar lifestyle factors or genetic traits. “There is a misconception that heart diseases are caused due to genetic factors and that there is no scope for lifestyle modification. We found even when there is genetic predisposition, lifestyle control can reduce the risk of the patient and other family members,” said Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, lead author of the study and assistant professor, epidemiology, SCTIMST.

The subjects of the study were divided into two groups. In the first group, community health workers had regular interventions with the family, while in the second, existing practice of conducting follow-up at thePHC-level was done. It was found that 13 home visits and repeated reminders in the first group led to better adherence to therapy and controlling of risk factors.

“If a person aged below 60 is diagnosed with coronary artery disease, then first-degree relatives such as parents, siblings and children are also found to be at risk. Focused intervention helped reduce the risk factors from 68% to 46%,” said Dr Harikrishnan S, another lead author and cardiology professor.

The study suggests that community-level intervention for a family-based approach to promote cardiovascular health should be part of the health policy. “Expanding the model in health and wellness centres will yield greater dividends in reducing future cardiovascular disease burden in India,” said the study.

Burden of coronary disease

3 lakh deaths per year in India

1.02 lakh deaths estimated in Kerala

Heart diseases during most productive age group of 35-60 affect families financially and socially

Families of heart patients at risk due to shared genetic and lifestyle factors

Prolific study by Sree Chitra