Kerala Police's Crime Branch quizzes BJP leader K Surendran in election bribery case

Surendran alleged that the case against him was politically motivated but cooperated with the investigation as he respects the rule of law.

Published: 16th September 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

KASARAGOD: The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police on Thursday questioned BJP state president K Surendran in a case registered against him on the allegations that he had "bribed" a rival candidate with a similar name to withdraw his nomination from the Manjeshwaram constituency in the last state Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters after over an hour long interrogation at the guest house here, Surendran alleged that the case against him was politically motivated but cooperated with the investigation as he respects the rule of law.

Sundara, a BSP candidate of Manjeshwaram constituency in the district and a namesake of Surendran, had on March 22 withdrawn his nomination papers thereby giving an edge to the BJP chief. However, Surendran lost the election.

Sundara had later revealed that a day after he filed the nomination papers, the BJP workers came to his place and asked him to withdraw the nomination. "They gave me the amount in cash," Sundara had said. He had also alleged that he was threatened by the BJP workers.

Following Sundara's revelation, CPM candidate VV Rameshan, who came third in the 2021 election, approached the Kasaragod district police chief seeking to register a case into the matters related to the revelation.

The case was registered after recording Sundara's statement. Later, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. IUML's AK M Ashraf won the seat with 65,758 votes while Surendran managed to bag 65,013 votes. Rameshan got 40,639 votes.

