By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Karakkatt Thekkepattu Manakkal Jayaprakashan Namboothiri (52) of Shoranur Kavalappara was on Thursday selected as the new melsanthi (head priest) of the Guruvayur temple.

The term of the new melsanthi is for six months from October 1. This is the first time that he's becoming a head priest of a temple.