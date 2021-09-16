STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local self-govt institutions to facilitate online registration of marriages

“The facility will be available for those couples who have already been married but haven’t registered their marriage legally.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday issued an order allowing online registration of marriages in local self-government institutions in the wake of prevailing Covid situation. 

“The facility will be available for those couples who have already been married but haven’t registered their marriage legally. In circumstances in which the couples are unable to present themselves before the marriage registrar in the local body concerned, marriages can be registered online by obtaining special permission of chief registrar general (marriages),” said LSG Minister M V Govindan. 

The government has also decided to amend the 2008 marriage registration rules to incorporate online registration facility and till then the facility to submit separate applications for online marriage registration will be available. Govindan asked marriage registrars and registrar general to put in place a strong system to prevent frauds and impersonation while online marriage registration is implemented.

“ In many countries, marriage certificate is demanded as a proof for residency and for job purposes. Considering all these factors, LSG department decided to issue such an order,” Govindan said. 

Progress of 100-day action plan reviewed

Here are the highlights

Work on 1,000 rural roads completed

C1,000 cr sanctioned for renovating 12,000 km of roads in 140 constituencies

Of the 5,093 projects which were given administrative sanction, agreement was executed for 4,372 projects

92 school buildings, 48 school labs, 3 libraries were inaugurated as part of action plan. C214 cr was spent
13,534 people given title deeds

The government will give title deeds to all eligible people in five years

