PDP vice-chairman Poonthura Siraj dies of cancer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PDP vice-chairman Poonthura Siraj passed away. The 57-year-old leader was under treatment for cancer.

Hailing from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, Siraj was elected councillor to the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation thrice. He has been associated with the PDP a few years after its origin. Due to some internal issues in PDP, he had quit the party before the local self-government elections in 2020 and joined the INL.

Though the INL wanted to field him from the Manikyavilakam ward in the LSG election, the LDF district leadership opposed it. He was diagnosed with cancer early this year. His request to return to the PDP was heartily welcomed by party supremo Abdul Nasar Madani. On his return, Siraj was appointed as party's vice-chairman.

Madani and Siraj are co-brothers. Most of the party workers came to know about Siraj's demise from an audio clip of Madhani spread on social media.

As corporation councillor, Siraj had represented the wards of Manikyavilakam, Ambalathara and Puthenpally. He started his political career with the Indian National Congress and had served as the mandalam president of Youth Congress.

Siraj is survived by wife Suhana Siraj, children Muhammad Irfan, Lubaba Bathool, Mariyam Bathool and Mushab. His parents are late Mytheen Kannu and Salma Beevi.

Siraj had earlier served as the general secretary of the Puthenpally Jamaat. The body will be buried at the burial ground of the Puthenpally Mosque, Poonthura on Friday at 11 am.