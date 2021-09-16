There shouldn't be political discrimination in respecting people, says actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Responding to the controversy over asking for a salute from a police officer, Suresh Gopi, actor-turned-MP, on Thursday said that there shouldn't be political discrimination in giving respect to people.

"If the police association has complaints, they can approach Rajya Sabha and seek action against me. I am totally against the culture of salute. But if there is a rule, it should be equal to all who carry democratic posts," he said. He also criticized that police association was meant for the welfare of its members and not for playing politics.

When asked about standing order which defines who all should be saluted, Suresh Gopi replied it was issued by DGP, let him tell whether I did wrong or not.

During the MP's visit to Puthur in Thrissur on Wednesday, Suresh Gopi had asked the Ollur sub-inspector Antony to salute him after the police officer didn't come out from his vehicle even after seeing the MP.