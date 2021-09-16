Woman poisons son, kills self in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 39-year-old woman hanged herself after poisoning her son at Ambalappuzha late on Tuesday. The boy, 7, is under treatment in Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The Punnapra police said Rehmath, wife of Mujib of Palliveetil, Vandanam, ended her life after giving ice-cream laced with poison to her younger son.

Mujib was not in the house at the time. Sensing something wrong, her elder son, aged 10, called up Mujib who then rushed home to find Rehmath hanging in the bedroom and his younger son battling for life. He lowered her body with neighbours’ help and rushed her and the child to the MCH.

“She could not be saved. The boy’s condition is stable,” said the police. The police said Rehmath had been under treatment for mental problem for the past few years. The body was handed over to relatives after Covid test and postmortem examination, said an officer.