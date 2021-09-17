BJP Malappuram leadership organize d'ua to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: BJP Malappuram district leadership on Friday celebrated the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by organizing a d'ua, a prayer considered as a profound act of worship to God by the Muslims.

Around 20 people including women participated in the prayer. The minority morcha district president Kalliyath Sathar Haji and vice presidents Hussain Varikkotil, P Siddique, K Shamseer led the prayer.

A BJP leader in the district said they had instructions from the party leadership to include the people from all communities including Muslims and Christians in the programmes related to the Prime Minister's birthday celebration. "Minority morcha members also organized a d'ua meeting in Ernakulam to pray for the wellbeing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. We planned the programme in Malappuram only yesterday (Thursday)," BJP district president Ravi Thelath told TNIE.

The district leadership arranged a prayer for the prime minister at St. Joseph Church in Nilambur. Minority Morcha state general secretary Aji Thomas, Shaji George, Paulson Karulayi, M T Sunny Edakkara led the prayer.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders offered prayers at various temples in the district for the health and wellbeing of the prime minister. The district president

offered prayers at Alathiyoor Perumthikovil (Hanuman Kavu) temple in the morning.

Apart from the attempts to include people from all communities in the birthday celebrations, the district leadership organized social service programmes on the day. BJP state secretary Prakash Babu inaugurated the distribution of food items and dresses to the families living in the streets in Changaramkulam.

Actor turned BJP leader and MP Suresh Gopi will arrive in the district on Saturday to participate in the birth celebration programmes. On the day, he will also conduct the district-level inauguration of the Smrithi Keralam programme to plant one crore coconut saplings in the state.

