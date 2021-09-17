K R Vishwambharan, Oushadhi chairman and ex-VC of Kerala Agriculture University, passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KR Vishwambharan, chairman of Kerala government-owned Oushadhi and former vice-chancellor of Kerala Agriculture University (KAU), passed away here on Friday. He was 72.

Vishwambharan, who also served as deputy director of the Kerala higher education department and Ernakulam district collector, had been under treatment at a private hospital for some weeks following a brain stroke.

A native of Kunnam, Mavelikkara in Alappuzha, Vishwambharan graduated from the Bishop Moore College, Mavellikkara, and he did his post-graduation from Ernakulam Maharaja's College. Later he pursued law at the Government Law College, Ernakulam.

Vishwambharan began his career in government service as Fort Kochi tehsildar, before serving as Fort Kochi RDO, Alappuzha district collector, and managing director of state PSUs TELK and RubMark.

After his retirement as vice-chancellor of KAU, he devoted his time actively involving himself in various social-cultural forums. He was also one of the founding members of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, a pressure group fighting for the setting up of a cancer hospital in Kochi.

Vishwambharan leaves behind his wife Komalam (retired SBI officer), son Abhiraman and daughter Akhila.

Cremation will be held at Pachalam crematorium on Saturday at 11 am.