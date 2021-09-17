STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of fake lawyer, asks her to surrender

The court, which had earlier rejected her plea against arrest, asked police to arrest her in case she refuses to surrender.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a woman accused of misrepresenting herself as a qualified lawyer and practicing in a district court here without a license for nearly two years.

Justice Shircy V dismissed the plea and asked her to surrender before the investigating officers.

The court, which had earlier rejected her plea against arrest, asked police to arrest her in case she refuses to surrender.

The state had opposed the anticipatory bail plea on the ground that the woman appeared as a lawyer in various criminal cases, contested in bar elections and was elected as the association's librarian and also accepted a few briefs of the state government, all on the basis of her fake and forged documents which portrayed her as a qualified lawyer.

The state told the court that the woman has been booked for offences which are non-bailable and therefore, no interim protection from arrest should be granted to her.

The woman had earlier attempted to surrender before a magisterial court in Alappuzha under the belief that she would be released on bail, but when the likelihood of getting any relief appeared bleak, she fled from the courtroom.

According to the Alappuzha Bar Association, which revoked her membership and also passed a resolution that none of their members would represent her, she had not even completed her Bachelor of Law course and was impersonating as a lawyer for around two years.

The association also lodged a complaint with the police which registered a case of cheating against her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala HC Kerala Lawyer Kerala Fake Lawyer
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp