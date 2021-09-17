STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl’s rape: Father jailed for 27 years

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years in jail  by the Pocso fast-track special court, Attingal for raping his minor daughter.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:20 AM

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years in jail  by the Pocso fast-track special court, Attingal for raping his minor daughter. In addition to  rigorous imprisonment, Judge Prabhash Lal T P ordered the convict to pay a fine of  Rs 50,000, which should be handed over to the victim.

Handing down the stiff punishment, the court agreed with the prosecutor that the accused did not deserve any leniency. Special Public Prosecutor M Muhsin, who appeared for the prosecution,  examined 18 witnesses. The incident happened in 2018 and the probe was conducted by the Kallambalam police.

Comments

