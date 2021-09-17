Minor girl’s rape: Father jailed for 27 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years in jail by the Pocso fast-track special court, Attingal for raping his minor daughter. In addition to rigorous imprisonment, Judge Prabhash Lal T P ordered the convict to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, which should be handed over to the victim.

Handing down the stiff punishment, the court agreed with the prosecutor that the accused did not deserve any leniency. Special Public Prosecutor M Muhsin, who appeared for the prosecution, examined 18 witnesses. The incident happened in 2018 and the probe was conducted by the Kallambalam police.